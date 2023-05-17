 
Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Kate Middleton exudes Princess Diana vibes in clip for Eurovision Song Contest

Kate Middleton exuded late Princess Diana’s vibes as she looked “really comfortable in her skin” in pre-recorded video for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Behavioural analyst Darren Staton discussed the reel of the Princess of Wales which shows her surprise contribution to the opening sequence film of the popular European contest as per The Express.

Staton said the mother-of-three’s personality really shown through as she flaunted her piano skills in the video just like the former Princess of Wales who she holds in “high regard.”

“She’s very comfortable in her [...] skin and all manners of life and we see this through her style too - we see her just as confident in her bolder more regal outfits as she is in a polo shirt and jeans, just like Princess Diana was,” the expert said.

She added, “Kate Playing the piano at Eurovision was a fantastic piece of footage. Her facial expression here was one of genuine happiness, joy, and elation.”

“It just shows that she has hidden skills and she’s not afraid to show those skills. She‘s happy to show the public what she can do outside of her royal duties.

“Again, it’s a testament to her inner confidence and great sense of humour too, and we saw her at ease behind the piano.”

The expert continued: “She was enjoying herself, her facial expressions fully engaged and her smile was beaming.”

“Kate’s whole demeanor was extremely natural behind the piano and you can tell it’s a real passion of hers."

