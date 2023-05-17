Kim Kardashian explains why editing The Kardashians led to ‘rising tension’

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed why editing The Kardashians led to rising tension.



During her appearance on the Today show on May 16, Kim, who is currently busy promoting third season of reality series, discussed about the tension between her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian Baker that could be seen in a trailer for the new season.

“You film it, and then months later, we think we're good and we make up, and then you edit it,” said the reality star.

Talking about Kourtney, Kim continued, “And then I'm seeing all the things she's saying about me behind my back, and she's seeing all the things I'm saying about her behind her back.”

“The tension rises all over again,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim revealed that this new season had been her “most emotional and frustrating internally with family”.

“It is a cycle. I think I like to look at it as therapy, how to like, get through it, but it gets really tricky and it gets really emotional,” explained Kim.

However, the Skims founder remarked, “At the end of the day, we still love sharing our life, and I don't see that changing any time soon.”

Meanwhile, the season three will premiere on May 25 on Hulu.