Stalker ‘lurks’ outside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s £12m mansion: report

Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
A man suspected of stalking Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet, has just been arrested.

At the moment, it has not been revealed whether Prince Harry, Meghan Markle or their two children were home.

The man accused of stalking the Sussexes is named Garcia Valdovinos, aged 29, and he has been placed under a £2,000 bail.

News of this alleged attempt has been brought to light by TMZ.

Mr Valdovinos is said to have arrived at the property sometime around 2 a.m. on Monday, and was very quickly captured under a citizen’s arrest.

At the moment, police have not revealed what prompted the arrest, but Mr Valdovinos is said to have told security officials something.

Many circulating reports also believe the assailant was ‘high’ at the time of the incident.

This incident is a second installment of a 2020 attempt that was made on the couple’s nine-bedroom home, and at the time Nickolas Brooks, was found trespassing.

He was let go with a warning at the time, but returned on December 26th, 2020. 

