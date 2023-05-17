 
Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Meghan and Harry's supporters raise thousands of dollars for children in US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's supporters have raised thousands of dollars in collaboration with a charity to support the needs of children and the communities in Uvalde, Texas community.

"Through the Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have generously helped to support healing and bring joy back to the Uvalde, Texas community," the KABOOM charity said. 

It added, "Sussex Community Events is happy to launch The Sussex Squad- KABOOM! Fundraiser to celebrate the birthdays of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet." 

The organization said, "It unites with communities and diverse partners to build playspaces in places "where we know from data that access has been historically denied. Together, we work to ensure every playspace reflects the unique needs, desires, cultures, and strengths of the community."

The organization said it has collected more $ 75,000 in honor of the birthdays of Archie and Lilibet, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The royal couple is based in California after stepping  down as working royals.

They moved to the US in 2020 with their son Archie and welcomed their daughter Lilibet in California. 

