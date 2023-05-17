'Only Murders in the Building' season 3 set to release in August

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building season 3 also stars Meryl Streep alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin

Hulu's hit comedy Only Murders in the Building has announced the release date of its third season.

Disney, on Wednesday, shared that the Emmy-nominated comedy-drama's season three is set release on August 8, 2023.

In the crime satire, three building-mates, Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (played by Selena Gomez), are brought together by their shared love of true crime after a murder occurs in their luxurious Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia.

As they apply their extensive knowledge of true crime to solve the murder, they become embroiled in the case themselves.

The first season of the witty comedy received 17 Emmy nominations and took home three of the awards; Guest Comedy Actor for Nathan Lane, Production Design for a narrative program (half hour), and Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series.

The second season of the series received critical acclaim and featured the three wannabee detectives investigating the murder of the building’s board president Bunny Folger, all while trying to clear their own names.

The plot for the much-hyped third season is kept under wraps as trailers reveal two new additions to the cast, Oscar and Emmy winner Meryl Streep and Golden Globe nominee Paul Rudd.

The series is a creation of writers John Hoffman and Steve Martin, who are also the executive producers of the show alongside Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jamie Babbit while the producers include Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, and Kristin Bernstein.