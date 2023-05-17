 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles contacts Prince Harry and Meghan after New York incident

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 17, 2023

King Charles has reportedly reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after news of the New York incident surfaced.

The monarch was said to have been briefed upon return from Buckingham Palace reception for recipients of Princes Trust Awards.

It was still not known what was discussed between the king and the US-based couple.

Harry, Meghan's spokesperson said the couple and Meghan's mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York.

According to their spokesperson, the incident involved half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in danger.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

The couple were shaken by the incident but otherwise unharmed.

More From Royals:

Video of New York incident involving Meghan and Harry raises eyebrows video

Video of New York incident involving Meghan and Harry raises eyebrows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain unhurt after 'catastrophic' car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain unhurt after 'catastrophic' car chase

Meghan Markle becomes part of new marketing campaign

Meghan Markle becomes part of new marketing campaign

King Charles needs ‘some sort of spectacle involving a fly-past and tiaras’ video

King Charles needs ‘some sort of spectacle involving a fly-past and tiaras’
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘teetering perilously close to predatory’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘teetering perilously close to predatory’
Meghan and Harry's supporters raise thousands of dollars for children in US

Meghan and Harry's supporters raise thousands of dollars for children in US

Stalker ‘lurks’ outside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s £12m mansion: report

Stalker ‘lurks’ outside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s £12m mansion: report
King Charles’ monarchy ‘in murky waters’: He’s gonna have to deal’

King Charles’ monarchy ‘in murky waters’: He’s gonna have to deal’
Kate Middleton gets candid about ‘learning’ to be a royal

Kate Middleton gets candid about ‘learning’ to be a royal
Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at latest appearance despite being 'star of the night' video

Meghan Markle honoured Prince Harry at latest appearance despite being 'star of the night'
Prince William finds Prince Harry ‘more horrid’ than Prince Andrew video

Prince William finds Prince Harry ‘more horrid’ than Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle accused of sending hidden message to Royals with latest appearance video

Meghan Markle accused of sending hidden message to Royals with latest appearance