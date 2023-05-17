 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan 'paparazzi car chase' not 'near catastrophic'?

Prince Harry, Meghan paparazzi car chase not near catastrophic?

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after being followed by paparazzi for more than two hours, according to his spokesperson.

But two New York police officials, according to Sky News, have played down the incident saying they do not believe the chase was "near catastrophic" and described a "bit of a chaotic scene".

A taxi driver who picked up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland on Tuesday said they were in his car around 10 minutes.

Sukhcharn Singh told The Washington Post: "I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger."

"It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it's New York - it's safe."

Singh also said he got the impression from the Sussexes that they had already been pursued by paparazzi before they got in his car.

Meanwhile, New York's mayor Eric Adams has said two police officers could have been injured as they assisted Harry and Meghan's private security team while their car was being followed.

Harry's spokesperson said: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

Police sources in New York have given the following breakdown of what happened on Tuesday night.

