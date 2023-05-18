Meghan Markle's iconic speech has hidden massages

Meghan Markle's Women of Vision speech had many hidden messages including references to 'service' as she also vowed to stand up for 'what is true'.

The Duchess of Sussex, alongside her husband Prince Harry and mother Doria Ragland stole the limelight at the Ms Foundation for Women's 50th anniversary gala ceremony in New York, where she received the Women of Vision Award.

The Duchess of Sussex's acceptance speech closed out the gala where she said: 'It's never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life... There is still so much work to be done.'

She also spoke of her journalist and feminist activist friend Gloria Steinem "for the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humour and, of course, for your incredible friendship, thank you."

In her speech Meghan pointedly praised 'daily acts of service' even though the couple are not known, not for service, but for launching a guerrilla war against the monarchy.

It seems as Meghan has decided to put her fine words into actions which really benefit others and ceased seeking publicity by publicly attacking the royal family.

In turn, Meghan has said Steinem 'reminds me that when you have anger, you have to channel that energy into something that makes a difference'.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke about the importance of Meghan having the support of Steinem and her mother and husband at last night's event.

He told MailOnline: 'Meghan has been keeping a low profile for months and this was a spectacular comeback with Gloria Steinem as her mentor and Harry and her mother Doria Ragland publicly supporting her.'