 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Manchester City cruise to Champions League final with stunning 4-0 win vs Real Madrid

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

Bernardo Silva was in inspirational form as the midfielder scored twice as Man City ease past Real Madrid to make it to the Champions League final. Photograph: The Guardian
Bernardo Silva was in inspirational form as the midfielder scored twice as Man City ease past Real Madrid to make it to the Champions League final. Photograph: The Guardian

Manchester City delivered an exceptional performance to book their place in the Champions League final with a resounding 4-0 win over Real Madrid, securing a 5-1 aggregate victory. 

Bernardo Silva was the standout player with two goals, while Eder Militao scored an own goal and Julian Alvarez added a late strike. The English champions are now just three wins away from matching Manchester United's treble in 1998/99. 

City, who are set to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, dominated the game from start to finish and could have scored more goals if not for the heroics of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Even Erling Haaland, who has been in sensational form this season, was unable to beat the Belgian shot-stopper, as his headers were saved twice.

City were dominant in the first half, with Silva's first goal coming on 9 minutes and his second on 28 minutes after Ilkay Gundogan's effort was deflected. Madrid came close to equalizing on 35 minutes when Toni Kroos' shot hit the crossbar, but City added a third goal in the second half through Militao's own goal.

City's fans were sent into a frenzy by the quality of the display, which Pep Guardiola hailed as one of the best of his tenure as City boss. City will now face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10, and they will be strong favorites to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

City's success this season is a testament to the transformation of the club since the Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008. They are on the verge of winning the Premier League title and have already secured their place in the FA Cup final, so they have the chance to win three trophies this season.

The English side played with confidence and flair, and they will be eager to carry this momentum into the final against Inter Milan. With the talent and depth they possess, it is not hard to see why City are one of the best teams in the world right now.

More From Sports:

Italy cancels Grand Prix after devastating Emilia Romagna floods kills 9

Italy cancels Grand Prix after devastating Emilia Romagna floods kills 9
India not willing to play bilateral series with Pakistan: BCCI

India not willing to play bilateral series with Pakistan: BCCI
Mountaineer Naila Kiani to be awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Mountaineer Naila Kiani to be awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz
Shehroze Kashif successfully summits Nepal's Dhaulagiri-I

Shehroze Kashif successfully summits Nepal's Dhaulagiri-I
'Z' category: Ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to receive VVIP security

'Z' category: Ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to receive VVIP security
Djokovic sets up rematch with Rune in Italian Open quarter-finals

Djokovic sets up rematch with Rune in Italian Open quarter-finals
Lautaro Martinez sends Inter Milan into Champions League final

Lautaro Martinez sends Inter Milan into Champions League final
PCB unhappy with new ICC revenue model

PCB unhappy with new ICC revenue model
Blow to India: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh back Pakistan’s hybrid proposal on Asia Cup 2023

Blow to India: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh back Pakistan’s hybrid proposal on Asia Cup 2023
Zaman Khan makes his way to English county cricket

Zaman Khan makes his way to English county cricket
Pakistan's female mountaineer Naila Kiani summits Mount Lhotse in Nepal

Pakistan's female mountaineer Naila Kiani summits Mount Lhotse in Nepal
Curtis Jones shines as Liverpool defeat Leicester in crucial clash

Curtis Jones shines as Liverpool defeat Leicester in crucial clash