Bernardo Silva was in inspirational form as the midfielder scored twice as Man City ease past Real Madrid to make it to the Champions League final. Photograph: The Guardian

Manchester City delivered an exceptional performance to book their place in the Champions League final with a resounding 4-0 win over Real Madrid, securing a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Bernardo Silva was the standout player with two goals, while Eder Militao scored an own goal and Julian Alvarez added a late strike. The English champions are now just three wins away from matching Manchester United's treble in 1998/99.

City, who are set to win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, dominated the game from start to finish and could have scored more goals if not for the heroics of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Even Erling Haaland, who has been in sensational form this season, was unable to beat the Belgian shot-stopper, as his headers were saved twice.

City were dominant in the first half, with Silva's first goal coming on 9 minutes and his second on 28 minutes after Ilkay Gundogan's effort was deflected. Madrid came close to equalizing on 35 minutes when Toni Kroos' shot hit the crossbar, but City added a third goal in the second half through Militao's own goal.

City's fans were sent into a frenzy by the quality of the display, which Pep Guardiola hailed as one of the best of his tenure as City boss. City will now face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10, and they will be strong favorites to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

City's success this season is a testament to the transformation of the club since the Abu Dhabi-backed takeover in 2008. They are on the verge of winning the Premier League title and have already secured their place in the FA Cup final, so they have the chance to win three trophies this season.

The English side played with confidence and flair, and they will be eager to carry this momentum into the final against Inter Milan. With the talent and depth they possess, it is not hard to see why City are one of the best teams in the world right now.