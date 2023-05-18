Meghan Markle talks about 'funny' evenings, asks women to become 'visionaries'

Meghan Markle is sharing a funny childhood anecdote in New York



The Duchess of Sussex, who attended the NYC Gala this week to receive Women of Vision Award, fondly spoke about her everyday evening ritual of watching Jeopardy!

She said in her speech: "It's funny because as a young girl, I would come home, I would settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray dinner, and I would turn on my evening ritual, Jeopardy!

"And I would glance at the coffee table, where I would see an array of things. It could be the cat's collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in, and some magazines. The magazines said 'Ms.' on them."

Meghan Markle then encouraged women around her to stand up for themselves and live upto their potential.

She added: "It's just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life.

"You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognized by the next wave of women, both young and old, who will also choose this moment to join the movement, and make our vision for an equitable world, reality."