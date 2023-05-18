 
Thursday May 18, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get no message from Royal Family after 'horrific chase'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received no consolation from the Royal Family after their 'horrific' encounter with the paparazzi.

King Charles III nor Queen Camilla contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to talk about the Tuesday night occurrence.

Sources also reveals Harry's elder brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton refrained from commenting on the incident.

Both Harry and Meghan alongside Doria Ragland were chased by the paps on their way back home from the NYC Gala.

The Sussexes were “extremely upset and shaken” by the chase and are still in shock over what happened.

A representative of the couple informed: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

Everyone involved in the incident is “still upset, to say the least,” adding, “[The occurrence] was horrific.” 

