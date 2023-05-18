Travis Scott jealous of ex Kylie Jenner’s new romance with Timothee Chalamet

It seems that Travis Scott is getting a little green-eyed as his ex Kylie Jenner moves on with Timothée Chalamet.

According to a source that told Us Weekly, “Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he’s not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation [with Timothée].”

Scott and Jenner, who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, called it quits in January this year, but have remained friends to co-parent their kids.

The insider added that the two are continuing to raise their two children amicably despite the split. “Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on coparenting in a healthy manner,” the source told the outlet of the rapper, 31, and the Kardashians star, 25.

After the split, reports emerged in April that Kylie had moved on with the Call Me by Your Name actor, 27.

“Kylie and Timothee are still casually dating, but it’s not that serious and they’re taking things as they come,” the insider noted of their budding romance.

“They both have incredibly busy schedules which keeps them away from each other for lengthy periods of time. That can make it hard to build a solid foundation, but they’re still in communication and open to seeing where things go.”

Recently, an insider also told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is “becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes.”

Moreover, Kylie’s “family thinks it’s great that [she] is doing her thing and they are supportive.”

“Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss,” the source continued. “He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”