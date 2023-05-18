Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for ‘exaggerating’ alleged New York ‘car chase’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received heat for “exaggerating” their New York car chase by US TV host, claiming it is very common for celebrities in America to witness such situations.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the couple and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase” as they were returning from a gala at the hands of “highly aggressive paparazzi.”

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” he added.

Slamming the duo for creating drama and calling it a “near catastrophic” chase, Megyn Kelly urged Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to go back to their home while accusing them of lying about the incident.

"'Duchess of duplicity,' Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry say that they were in a 'near catastrophic' car chase involving paparazzi in New York City last night. 'Near catastrophic.' What does that mean? I mean, near catastrophic is what we all have every time we look down to change the radio while we're driving in our cars or engage in the stupidity of checking a text or our phones while we're driving. That's near catastrophic. It is,” she said on The Megyn Kelly Show.

“Anything could happen with anybody on the road around your car … Ask any person of interest or who's a public person. It's happened to me. I've seen it happen to others. I was at a restaurant in Nobu one time when it was like you would have thought that the actual Queen of England was there. In fact, it turned out to be Kylie Jenner. I guarantee she had more people following her than these two," Kelly added.

Kelly went on to ridicule the California-based former royals, "Well, sorry you two, but you're in America now. And in America, the press has the right to photograph you when you're in a public place, or on the streets, or leaving a place like the Ziegfeld Theatre. That's the way it works here. And it's not pleasant.”

“I've been followed as well,” she revealed, “but it's part of life in this country where we still have freedom of the press. You don't like it? Go back home for the love of God! Please go back home, Harry. Take your wife with you. I don't know how we got saddled with you to begin with."

"I've got questions in particular because they have a history of lying as you know, and even of exaggerating their alleged car chases. Who could forget this scene from their Netflix special where they were urging one another to remember, ‘Safety first, safety first,’ after one guy on a Vespa was following them, allegedly?"

Before concluding, Kelly said, "Grow up! And stop lying to us because there isn't a car chase in Manhattan ever that's taken two hours through Times Square."