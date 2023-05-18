 
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saving coronation details for Netflix series?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t revealed any details of the Duke’s experience at King Charles’ coronation neither of Prince Archie’s birthday.

It is now being speculated that the couple will share the details of both the events, the crowning ceremony of the new monarch and the birthday party of their son, in the next part of their Netflix documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not share the pictures from their son’s fourth birthday bash even though the Royals mark their kids’ birthday with an official portrait of them.

Similarly, they did not talk about the father-of-two’s quick trip to UK to attend his father’s crowning ceremony on May 6th 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

In a conversation with Daily Star, royal expert Kinsey Schofield speculated that the California-based royal couple is saving the details to spill in the part two of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

“There is pending content to be developed for Netflix. Perhaps they are saving coronation weekend secrets for season two of their reality show,” she said.

“I suspect that Meghan wants the general public to question whether she really stayed behind to celebrate Archie's birthday or whether she stayed behind to 'protect her peace' which has painstakingly been reported in the States.”

