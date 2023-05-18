 
Thursday May 18, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle presenting ‘self-serving version’ of events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught in a worrying car chase which left the couple “terrified”, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were also joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were making their way back to a friend’s private residence on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

However, royal expert Daniela Elser has claimed in her column for News.com.au that how the events panned out on Tuesday night depends on who is narrating the story.

The Sussexes’ spokesperson has described it as “‘a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi’ and that it was a ‘relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours,’ all of which makes it sounds like something out of Mad Max.”

Meanwhile the NYPD called it a “challenging” transport situation. The city’s mayor Eric Adams said he “found it hard to believe there was a two-hour high-speed chase” and the taxi driver who briefly drove the group told the Washington Post, “I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York – it’s safe.”

“Leaving aside the accuracy of the Sussexes’ depiction of what took place as something like Fast and the Furious: Fifth Avenue, what is clear looking at videos on social media was that a messy, loud and large media pack surrounded Harry and Meghan both before and after the event,” she explained.

Reflecting on Harry’s claims about not feeling safe in UK plenty of time, Elser noted that the “biggest, scariest incident” took place “thousands of kilometres away” from UK.

“I know this is a wild thought, but it is just possible that the UK has not been the solitary source of all of the Sussexes’ misery as they have often cast it to be. Maybe their binary, simplistic and often self-serving version of events isn’t the complete picture,” the expert elucidated.

Elser surmised that for years now, “in between heckling the royal family from their sun-dappled porch with a TV series, podcast, book and enough media interviews to turn off even a republican, Harry also saved plenty of his vitriol for his nemesis of choice, the UK media.”

