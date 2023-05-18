 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle alleged car chase could have claimed lives

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged car chase in New York could have claimed lives, claimed a security detail of the couple. 

Speaking to CNN, a security worker for the couple said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s car chase in New York at the hands of “highly aggressive paparazzi” could have been deadly for them and the public.

A spokesperson for the former working Royals revealed that the couple and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase” as they were returning from a New York gala.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” he added.

Discussing the car chase, Chris Sanchez said "I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles.”

"The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights,” he added.

"At one point they blocked the limousine [the couple were in] and started taking pictures until we were able to get out."

He went on to add that he “was concerned about the principals (Prince Harry and Meghan) but more about the public because they (the paparazzi) were being so erratic.”

“People were on sidewalks and crossing streets and the (paparazzi) were crossing red lights. We did everything by the letter of law,” Sanchez added.

Sanchez revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to switch cars “more than once” during the car chase.

To note, the California-based royal couple left the awards ceremony in a black car but they later switched to a yellow cab.

More From Royals:

Prince William will ditch years old traditions to give modern touch to his coronation

Prince William will ditch years old traditions to give modern touch to his coronation
Disney’s new ‘The Little Mermaid’ takes a dig at Kate Middleton?

Disney’s new ‘The Little Mermaid’ takes a dig at Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle presenting ‘self-serving version’ of events video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle presenting ‘self-serving version’ of events
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saving coronation details for Netflix series?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle saving coronation details for Netflix series?
Prince Harry talks ‘getting close to Diana’ after ‘near fatal’ car crash video

Prince Harry talks ‘getting close to Diana’ after ‘near fatal’ car crash
Prince Louis reflects ‘typical third child behaviour’ with antics video

Prince Louis reflects ‘typical third child behaviour’ with antics

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security was driving recklessly amid car chase: Report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security was driving recklessly amid car chase: Report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for ‘exaggerating’ alleged New York ‘car chase’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted for ‘exaggerating’ alleged New York ‘car chase’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘terrified’ during two-hour car chase video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘terrified’ during two-hour car chase
Police talks how Meghan Markle faced 'challenging' chase from paps in NYC video

Police talks how Meghan Markle faced 'challenging' chase from paps in NYC
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get no message from Royal Family after 'horrific chase' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get no message from Royal Family after 'horrific chase'
Meghan Markle humiliated for being part of 'two broken families' video

Meghan Markle humiliated for being part of 'two broken families'