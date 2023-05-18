Prince Harry, Meghan Markle alleged car chase could have claimed lives

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged car chase in New York could have claimed lives, claimed a security detail of the couple.



Speaking to CNN, a security worker for the couple said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s car chase in New York at the hands of “highly aggressive paparazzi” could have been deadly for them and the public.

A spokesperson for the former working Royals revealed that the couple and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase” as they were returning from a New York gala.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” he added.

Discussing the car chase, Chris Sanchez said "I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles.”

"The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights,” he added.

"At one point they blocked the limousine [the couple were in] and started taking pictures until we were able to get out."

He went on to add that he “was concerned about the principals (Prince Harry and Meghan) but more about the public because they (the paparazzi) were being so erratic.”

“People were on sidewalks and crossing streets and the (paparazzi) were crossing red lights. We did everything by the letter of law,” Sanchez added.

Sanchez revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to switch cars “more than once” during the car chase.

To note, the California-based royal couple left the awards ceremony in a black car but they later switched to a yellow cab.