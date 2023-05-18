Prince William will ditch years old traditions to give modern touch to his coronation

File Footage

Prince William will ditch years old traditions to give modern touch to his own coronation unlike King Charles’ crowning ceremony.



A source close to the Prince of Wales revealed that he has already started planning his own coronation and he is expected to make a lot of modern changes to years old traditions.

Discussing the father-of-three’s alleged plans, Russell Myers told Today, "These reports about William planning his own Coronation - we've barely caught up on the sleep we were missing from the last one.”

"It does seem a bit soon, however, William does have a lot on his shoulders. Certainly, he and his family are going to have to be the flag-bearers for the modern monarchy,” he added.

"We're talking about slimmed-down versions, it's not very of them left at the moment because obviously Harry and Meghan have left, we've got Prince Andrew having stepped back because of his involvement with certain affairs."

The expert further claimed that William will want to make the ceremony relevant to the modern world and the royal fans won’t be seeing the same extravaganza at his coronation like that of Charles.

"And now we have William talking about what will it mean to be the monarchy in the modern world,” he said. "I don't think he will have a coronation anywhere near what we saw with Charles's.”

"We talk about the glitz and the glamour mixed in with the thousand-year-old ceremony – I can't see how he, as a modern man, will want to give that sort of indication of his personality."