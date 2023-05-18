Kate insulted in film because Meghan drew parallels between herself and Ariel?

Royal fans have been urged to target David Magee, the screenwriter accused of attacking Kate Middleton in the new Disney film "Little Mermaid".

"Remember him going forward," said a message posted on social media account dedicated to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The fans account "Prince & Princess of Wales" is followed by thousand of people on Twitter.

Set to release on May 26th, the film has been criticized for allegedly insulting Kate Middleton.

Telegraph reported that the Disney’s new version of The Little Mermaid features a scene that appears to mock the Princess of Wales.

The film stars newcomer Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, who falls for a handsome prince and gives up her voice in order to be with him.

According to The Telegraph, "in the first meeting between Ariel and Prince Eric, he tries to guess her name. His first guess is “Diana”. His second guess is “Catherine”, the first name of the Princess of Wales.

At the mention of the latter, Ariel screws up her face. “OK, definitely not Catherine,” Eric says.

The publication reported that the film already has a royal connection as Meghan Markle drew parallels between herself and Ariel in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

