Ulrika Jonsson lashes out at ‘Hollywood' following standing ovation at Cannes

Ulrika Jonsson has recently criticised “Hollywood hypocrites” and fans who supported Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17.



In her latest column for The Sun, Ulrika expressed her disappointment over Johnny’s fans, saying that he was found to be a domestic abuser by a judge in an English High Court case.

She wrote, “As if winning his case of defamation against Amber Heard, who gave countless examples of his atrocious conduct and made allegations of violent, coercive, denigrating and manipulative behaviour wasn't enough, people are now — literally — rolling out the red carpet for Depp. He's a hero.”

“He hasn't even had to show any signs of rehabilitation — they just love Johnny,” said the 55-year-old.

Ulrika pointed out that this was the man who “talked in texts about wanting to rape his wife, burn her body and drown her to make sure she was dead”.

“He claimed they were made in jest,” remarked Ulrika.

Calling society as “sexist”, Ulrika added, “A woman in Johnny’s position would have never been forgiven so easily.”

Meanwhile, Johnny spoke to the press at the Cannes, where he stated that he “doesn’t feel boycotted by Hollywood”.

Sharing reason, the Pirates of the Caribbean star added, “I don't have much further need for Hollywood, myself.”