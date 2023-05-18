 
Thursday May 18, 2023
Sydney Sweeney on what to expect from her Euphoria role in upcoming season three

Sydney Sweeney on what to expect from her Euphoria role in upcoming season three

Sydney Sweeney has recently revealed what to expect from her character Cassie in Euphoria season three.

Speaking to E! News, Sydney said, “I know that the fans need her to somehow figure out how to get her act together.”

“But I really hope for a while that I can enjoy crazy Cassie,” remarked the actress.

In the second season, Cassie’s secret relationship with her best friend’s abusive ex-boyfriend was exposed by Zendaya’s character Rue that led to “major confrontation”.

Talking about her upcoming season, Sydney mentioned, “We haven't started filming yet.”

As the shooting for Euphoria has not started yet, Sydney starred in HBO’s movie, Reality Winner.

The actress also appeared in White Lotus and will also be seen in Marvel's Madame Web as Spider-Woman.

Not only that, Sydney has also finished filming Anyone But You alongside Glen Powell.

The actress confessed, “I don't think I've ever ranked my characters before I don't know if I can.”

“That's like having to choose your favourite child, I don't know if I can,” stated the 25-year-old.

While discussing about her favourite genre, Sydney added, “I want to do a period piece of some type. I don't know what kind yet, but some sort of period piece.”

