Spice Girl Victoria Beckham wishes her father on his birthday

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham gave a heartfelt tribute to her father on his birthday. She took to social media to deliver the message, writing: “Happy birthday to the best dad in the world. We all love you so much! Kisses xx.”

Along with the caption she attached a series of photos with her father from her childhood in Essex. Her father, Tony, has been married to her mother, Jackie since 1970 and they have two other children, a son named Christian and another daughter named Louise.

In one of the shots, Victoria could be seen sitting on her father’s lap as a toddler while in another one, she wraps her arm around him as a teenager. She is herself a mother of four children as well, and ended up schooling her son Romeo as they were posing for pictures over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The 49 year old took to Instagram to share a shot that her son had taken and pointed out how the toilet seat had been left up. Her son, who is a footballer, recently went on to win his first ever professional trophy in the Premier League Cup final. He donned a gray sweatshirt and jeans as he posed in his mother’s house for pictures.