Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Liam Payne is 100 days sober after hiding rock bottom phase

Liam Payne is touching upon his drinking habits and journey towards being sober.

The former One Direction singer reveals he has stopped drinking since the last 3 months and is doing better in life,

Speaking to host Stephen Bartlett, Liam touches upon the time he hit 'rock bottom' due to his alcohol consumption.

“I’m sober now over 100 days,” he told them. “I feel amazing. I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans has been really, really good, so I’m super happy.”

He added: “I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it,” he said at the time. “No one would ever have seen it.”

“There were a few pictures of me on a boat, and I was all bloated out, I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just, like, 10 times more than it is now.

“I just didn’t like myself very much, and then I made a change,” he added.

“As a teen, the one thing you need is freedom to make choices and freedom to do stuff,” he said. “We were always locked into a room at night. And then it would be car, hotel room, stage, sing, f***ed.

"So, it was like they pulled the dust cloth off, let us out for a minute to go ‘Woo-hoo!’ then it’s like, ‘Get back underneath here!'" Liam continued.

Speaking about his darker days, the singer noted: "You look back at how long you’ve been drinking, and it’s [like], ‘Jesus Christ, that’s a long time,’ even for someone who was as young as I was. It was wild, but it was the only way you could get the frustration out in the day

