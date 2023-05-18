Lady Gaga shows off gritty style while out and about in Los Angeles

He revealed in 2011 that he had been guiding Gaga through strength training several times a week

Lady Gaga showed off her gritty style while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The iconic singer donned a gray crop top, a jacket with red and white hearts paired with athletic black leggings.

She completed the look with her platinum hair left open and a pair of black shades. She also had a gold cross around her neck, as she is a practicing Catholic and her Christian name is Stefani Germanotta.

The A Star Is Born actress, who showed off her toned abs in the outfit, has been working with personal trainer Harley Pasternak for a long time. He revealed previously in 2011 that he had been guiding Gaga through around 35 minutes of strength training several times a week.

“Most of what she wears shows her stomach, so her goal was to have the best abs ever,” he told US Weekly.

This outing comes after it was revealed that a man who is in the habit of leaving gifts at Gaga’s home got confronted by the police at her house in Malibu. The police rushed to her estate after her personal security phoned them to report a man who had appeared on her property.