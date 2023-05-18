 
Thursday May 18, 2023
Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie will have baby No.2 'any minute now'

Thursday May 18, 2023

Sarah Ferguson is spilling the beans on Princess Eugenie's due date.

The Duchess of York, who is grandmother to daughter Beatrice and Eugenie's kids, reveals her younger child is schedule to give birth by the end of May.

The Duchess told HOLA! TV: "We don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child with husband Jack. She also mother two-year-old son August.

Meanwhile, Fergie describes herself as the "best granny ever" during one of her previous interview.

The author of 48 childrens' books continues: "I’ve flown helicopters, Budgie, the helicopter, and Little Red. And so, I’m wanting to actually write a book about football now.

"Hence, I’m in the room with footballs and I’m going to write about a bouncy football. But anyway, I’m probably one of the best grannies ever. The best abuela ever because I think like a three-year-old."

