 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate, Queen Camilla building 'deeper connection' with each other to support husbands

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla seem 'very comfortable' around each other, says expert.

The two royal women have understood their part in their husband's duties and try to support one another in the process.

Royal expert Darren Stanton tells Express.co.uk: "In terms of their development, it’s taken quite a few years for Kate and Camilla to grow a deep level of rapport.

"In the early years, Kate wasn’t a particularly confident person, which could have led to some disjointed and awkward moments with Camilla.

With the new development and shift in roles, both Kate and Camilla have grown closer, he notes.

Mr Stanton adds: "However, as the years have gone on, Kate and Camilla have both developed an inner confidence within themselves. They’ve also likely spent a lot of time together privately, which has enabled them to develop a deeper connection."

He continued: "I’ve noticed that the pair have similar aspects of body language, including posture and the way they walk. They’re both quite tactile at times, with Kate often touching Camilla whilst sharing a joke.

"At events, their facial expressions also appear to be matching and mirroring, which denotes a deep level of trust and rapport. Overall, the pair show genuine smiles and laughter whilst out together.

"They appear to be extremely comfortable around each other, whereas there was some initial awkwardness in body language during the early years."

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla

King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US stunt sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US stunt sparks reactions
Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt

Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt
New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan video

New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie will have baby No.2 'any minute now' video

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Eugenie will have baby No.2 'any minute now'
Meghan Markle would become 'history': Nostradamus predicted NYC car chase video

Meghan Markle would become 'history': Nostradamus predicted NYC car chase
King Charles, Camilla ‘are growing testy with each other’ video

King Charles, Camilla ‘are growing testy with each other’
Prince Harry ‘sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally’ video

Prince Harry ‘sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally’
Meghan Markle and Harry may be sued over car chase claim in New York video

Meghan Markle and Harry may be sued over car chase claim in New York
Prince Harry sitting with family he ‘crossed an ocean to escape’

Prince Harry sitting with family he ‘crossed an ocean to escape’
Kate insulted in film because Meghan drew parallels between herself and Ariel?

Kate insulted in film because Meghan drew parallels between herself and Ariel?