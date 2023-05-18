New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan

Several New York city residents have reportedly approached the NYC Mayor Eric Adams after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly got involved in a car chase in the city.



Accusing the couple of using the NYPC resources for free, a citizen said "the city has much bigger safety issues."

In a complaint lodged online, a citizen said, "As a NYC taxpayer and voter, I'd like to complain that NYPD resources have been used to provide additional security detail for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they are in NYC."

The mayor has been asked not to provide free security details to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, the couple is receiving backlash in the UK for allegedly trying to recreate the scene of Princess Diana's death.

On Wednesday a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers after attending an awards ceremony in New York.

The spokesperson said the incident involved "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple and Doria Ragland in danger.

The NYPD, which said it had assisted the private security team protecting them, made the incident sound less serious.

"There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," Julian Phillips, the NYPD's chief spokesperson, said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests."