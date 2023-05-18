Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton seemingly shunned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'catastrophic car chase' as she appeared in high spirits during her visit to a favorite charity, the Anna Freud Centre.



The Princess of Wales was all smiles as stepped out for the first time after Meghan Markle's US show where the Duchess received Women of Vision award.



Prince Harry's wife Meghan attracted massive praise from her fans for her stunning look for the event. The Duchess of Sussex wowed on the carpet in a shimmering gold dress.



Kate seemingly reacted to the Duchess's NY show with her stunning appearance.



Prince William's sweetheart looked ethereal as she rocked an emerald green midi dress for the occasion, which she paired with a set of accessorize earrings and white heels.



Kate, who is the patron of Anna Freud and has been a cheerleader for the organisation, talked to experts about the latest research in mental health and learned about the students' work in tackling anxiety.



She also spent time with a group of high school students who have been taking part in interactive activities that explore how they deal with their own anxious feelings, reflecting the theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week, "Anxiety."



Kate seemingly turned a deaf ear to Harry and Meghan's "catastrophic" car chase claims. King Charles III and any other member of the royal family did not contact the Sussex to ask about the incident.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi on Tuesday night that could have resulted in a “catastrophic” outcome, according to the couple's spokesperson. They were left shaken by the incident, although ultimately no-one was hurt.