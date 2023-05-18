Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

 
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
Kate Middleton stunned as she put her elegance on display during her visit to the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday, where she chatted to young people about their anxieties.

The Princess of Wales looked ethereal as she rocked an emerald green midi dress for the occasion, which she paired with a set of accessorize earrings and white heels.

Prince William's wife's 1940s-inspired outfit a fit-and-flare silhouette, pin-tucks around the waist and a button down front, looking drop dead gorgeous.

Her visit to the charity, of which Kate is patron, marked her second engagement during Mental Health Awareness Week. The princess also chatted with a number of royal fans who were excitedly waiting for her outside the charity.

Kate Middleton's latest outing comes day after Meghan Markle's show in New York where she received the Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award and attracted massive applause for her jaw-dropping $2,600 gold dress.

The Duchess left fans in awe as she rocked a strapless shimmering gold midi gown, featuring cut-outs and circular embellishments patterned across the garment. 

Prince Harry's sweetheart accessorised the ensemble with gold and diamond jewellery and a pair of black strappy heels with matching gold accents. Meghan opted for her usual natural glam look with a perfect hairdo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a chaotic car chase with paparazzi on Tuesday night that could have resulted in a “catastrophic” outcome, according to the couple's spokesperson. They were left shaken by the incident, although ultimately no-one was hurt.

