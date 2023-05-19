Harry Styles dating Candice Swanepoel after Olivia Wilde split?

File Footage

Harry Styles is reportedly moving on after heartbreaking split from Olivia Wilde as the superstar has been linked to Victoria Secret model Candice Swanepoel.

The As It Was hitmaker has grown closer to the model, whom he first met when he performed at the Victoria Secret show in 2017, reported The Sun.

Styles was speculated to be dating since his split from the Don’t Worry Darling director, however, nothing was ever confirmed.

A source told the publication, “Harry is one of the biggest music superstars in the world so it's not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him.”

“He's got history with Victoria's Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion show.

“Candice is one of Victoria's Secret's most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her,” the insider added.

If the rumours regarding Styles and Swanepoel are true, this would make her the singer’s 7th model girlfriend, first being Cara Delevingne, whom he dated in 2013.

In November 2022, it was reported by People Magazine that Styles and Wilde were “taking a break” from their romance after nearly two years together.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," the insider said at the time. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," the insider said with another source claiming, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."



