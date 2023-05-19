 
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
King Charles continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase claims

Britain’s King Charles on Thursday continued his royal duties amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's car chase claims.

At a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC), King Charles presented LABRUM London with Queen Elizabeth II Award for British design.

First presented by Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week in 2018, the award was initiated in recognition of the role played by British design and fashion in the country’s culture and trade.

The King was joined at the event by leading figures in the fashion industry, as well as those championing sustainable fashion.

The King presented the 2023 award to LABRUM London, founded by Foday Dumbuya.

Following the presentation, the King watched an immersive performance created by the winner of the award.

Before departing, he also visited award winner’s design studio to see where their work comes to life.

