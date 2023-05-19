 
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
King Charles, Camilla make first joint public appearance after coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla made their first joint public appearance after their coronation earlier this month.

According to reports, King Charles and Camilla visited Covent Garden to celebrate the 390th anniversary of St. Paul’s Church.

During their visit, they met with many members of the local community.

Later, the palace shared a video of the King and Queen’s visit on Instagram, saying “On Their Majesties’ first joint visit since the Coronation, The King and The Queen met members of the local community, businesses and market traders at Covent Garden in London.”

It further reads: “At St Paul’s Church, also known as the Actors’ Church, Their Majesties also met community theatre groups including the Drama for Healing group, which was set-up to support women who have experienced domestic abuse.”

King Charles and Camilla’s visit came amid Meghan and Harry’s car chase claims.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a terrifying paparazzi car chase involving six blacked out vehicles in a chase that could have been fatal,” the royal couple’s spokesperson said.

Spokespersons for both King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have declined to comment over the incident.  

