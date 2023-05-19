 
Friday May 19, 2023
Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d'Or as 'Indiana Jones 5' premieres at Cannes

Actor Harrison Ford was honoured with a Palme d’Or award at the Grand Theatre Lumière in Cannes on Thursday.

Ford was awarded the statuette just before the screening of his film Dial of Destiny, starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen.

“I’m very touched,” the Hollywood icon said in his acceptance speech. “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes. And I just saw my life flash before my eyes – a great part of my life.”

The actor thanked his wife Calista Flockhart for supporting him throughout his career and proceeded to address the audience.

“You’ve given my life purpose and meaning and I’m grateful for that.”

“I’m deeply moved by this honour, and humbled – but I’ve got a movie you’ve got to see. It’s right behind me,” he said.

Harrison Ford reprises his role as the renowned archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, set in 1969 during the space race. Once again, Indy must confront the nefarious Nazis.

Ford emphasised that Dial of Destiny marks his final portrayal of Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theatres in the US on June 30.

