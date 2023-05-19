Meghan Markle has a ‘secret power’ over Prince Harry: ‘Can exploit him’

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly trying to control, manipulate and exploit Prince Harry with her ‘secret’ power that grants her ‘unfiltered access’ to his mind.



Revelations about this 'secret power' have been exposed, at length, by Fox News contributor Miranda Devine.

She weighed in on the entire matter, during one of her most recent chats with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.



There, she admitted that Meghan Markle was ‘polar opposite’ to Prince Harry because “she loves the paparazzi, she loves the cameras, and that’s just the opposite of what Harry wants.”

It’s very well known that “Harry is, you know, deeply wounded by what happened to his mother, and he’s got into his head that the paparazzi that he sees around him are his mother’s murderers.”

This is something Ms Devine accuses Meghan of ‘playing to her advantage’ and ‘exploiting’ because that’s “her secret power” that lets her ‘control’ Harry, as well as the ‘deepest darkest fears he’s harbored since his mother’s death.

This accusation has come shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chased by paparazzi on the streets of New York City, following the Women of Visions award show.