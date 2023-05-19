 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should release car chase video to prove allegations

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should prove their allegations against paparazzi following their car in New York City by presenting videos they filmed of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that the duo was involved in a "near catastrophic car chase” while they were returning from a gala on 17th May 2023.

Since then, the California-based Royal couple is being targeted for “exaggerating” the chase as it is nearly impossible to happen at jam packed streets of New York City.

The taxi driver who picked up the Sussexes has said "I don't think I would call it a chase" while two New York police officials have also played down the incident saying they do not believe the chase was "near catastrophic."

The photo agency also denied the couple's claims while citing the paparazzi following them. Now, to prove their allegations, Harry and Meghan are being asked to produce evidence.

An insider spilt to Radar Online, “Harry and Meghan and their entourage filmed key moments of the incident.”

“If they want to prove their case, they should release the video and dispel those who have called in to question their version of events: the mayor of New York, the police. Video doesn’t lie, does it?" the source added.

Meanwhile, a report by TMZ revealed that Prince Harry is expected to hand over the videos he shot to the NYPD police as they push for accountability over the incident.

More From Royals:

Photo agency ridicules Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over car chase footage demand

Photo agency ridicules Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over car chase footage demand
King Charles continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase claims video

King Charles continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase claims
How Kate maintained her cool on William’s alleged mistress' presence at coronation

How Kate maintained her cool on William’s alleged mistress' presence at coronation

Kate Middleton’s family faces major blow after King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton’s family faces major blow after King Charles coronation
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over car chase claims

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over car chase claims
Whoopi Goldberg says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase story ‘just doesn’t work’ video

Whoopi Goldberg says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase story ‘just doesn’t work’
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle in the game of fashion?

King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla

King Charles fulfils all his promises to Queen Camilla
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US stunt sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US stunt sparks reactions
Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt

Kate Middleton puts her elegance on display amid Meghan and Harry's US stunt
New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan video

New York residents lodge complaints against Harry and Meghan

Kate, Queen Camilla building 'deeper connection' with each other to support husbands video

Kate, Queen Camilla building 'deeper connection' with each other to support husbands