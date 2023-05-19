Meghan Markle, Prince Harry demand car chase photos, videos for using in next Netflix doc?

 
Friday May 19, 2023
Friday May 19, 2023

Piers Morgan has hinted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could use car chase photos and videos in their next Netflix docuseries.

Piers Morgan said this after royal couple demanded the celebrity photo agency to hand over pictures and videos taken by paparazzi during their car chase in New York to them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lawyers have sent a letter to the Backgrid agency, saying “We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours."

The reason given is apparently so the royal couple can improve security in future.

According to Sky News, the photo agency has rejected Harry and Meghan's demand to see photos from 'chase.'

Reacting to Meghan and Harry’s demand, former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use these photos and videos to their next Netflix docuseries.

Sharing the Guardian’s story titled “Harry and Meghan ‘demand agency hand over car chase images”, Piers Morgan tweeted “So they can use it in their next Netflix doc?” followed by a laughing face emoji. 

