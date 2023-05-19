Prince Harry, Meghan Markle starting a ‘criminal case seems far-fetched’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged against taking the New York City paparazzi that followed them in a car chase because their standing for a criminal case “seems far-fetched.”

A famed lawyer that works with multiple media companies around New York City has just offered his professional opinion about the possible standing Prince Harry’s ‘invasion of privacy’ argument in a court of criminal law.

The legal professional in question, Matthew Leish, weighed in on everything during his interview with the Daily Mail.

During this chat, he said, “It's hard to see anyone being prosecuted for this and a criminal case seems far-fetched to me.”

Especially since “New York does not have any anti-paparazzi laws unlike California which has them in place to stop things like high speed chases and to regulate the use of telephoto lenses.”

But “If the NYPD did bring a case then reckless endangerment might be an option," for the Sussex's to go to court.

He also added, "I don't know if there was a high speed chase but if the photographers put someone at risk then they could be prosecuted for reckless endangerment, but I don't think that's likely and it does not rise to that level, based on what I have seen.”

However, “If Harry has video showing a high speed chase then that might change things.”

It is pertinent to mention that “there is no right to privacy in a taxi and New York does not recognize claims for invasion of privacy.”