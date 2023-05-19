Kate Middleton shares rare video message amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s car chase claims

Kate Middleton shares video message amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s car chase claims

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her rare personal video message, the first amid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s car chase claims.



Kate Middleton recorded the message after visiting the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday.

In the video, Kate Middleton says "I've had the most inspiring morning with the Anna Freud Centre discussing all things mental health.

"It is so important that we all talk about our feelings and emotions. The good ones and the more difficult ones too, because we all have them."

She posted the video on Instagram with caption, “It was an inspiring morning at @afnccf this #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek.”

Earlier, in another post from the visit, Kate Middleton said, “Anna Freud does incredible work supporting children, young people and families with their mental wellbeing. Their new ‘Let’s Talk About Anxiety’ toolkit raises awareness and provides even more access to invaluable coping strategies for managing anxiety.

“It was lovely to meet with the students who co-created this toolkit, hearing more about what we can all do to look after ourselves this #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek and beyond.”

It was Kate Middleton’s first video message a day after Meghan and Harry claimed about car chase in New York.