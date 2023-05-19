 
Friday May 19, 2023
Britney Spears hits out at tabloid news outlet, calling it 'trashiest news channel'

Britney Spears has recently lashed out at tabloid news organisation for running a documentary titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which looked into Spears’ life post conservatorship.

On May 18, the singer took to Instagram and shared her strong reaction to the documentary while calling TMZ as the ‘trashiest news channel’ for news.

Spears wrote, “Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work every day to be a better person since it’s been over!!! The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news!!!”

“Damn I’m flattered! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so!!!”

The songstress continued, “My girlfriend called me and said ‘because I know you’ I was laughing at these men and what they were saying!!! But she also said it was really disturbing how incredibly conniving and foolish it was !!!”

Spears pointed out that the media has always been “cruel” to her.

“I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at!!! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight!!!” she lamented.

Spears also discussed about her dad who she believed was “supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it!!!”

The singer also mentioned about her memoir as she stated, “I think some people are wanting to hear my story through a book. I’ve had to stop a couple of times!!! It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows… to share my story!”

Sharing wise words of her great grandmother on the post, Spears added, “People come here for two reasons… either for a lesson or a blessing and she said ‘Dear sweetheart the real key to happiness is to forget everything that ever happened.’”

“It’s a new day y’all !!!” she concluded.

