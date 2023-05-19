 
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
Prince Harry 'lost Diana under similar circumstances: 'Seeking court time'

Prince Harry ‘lost Diana under similar circumstances: ‘Seeking court time’

Experts believe Prince Harry is right to hold negative views about the paparazzi given the circumstances he lost Diana in.

These findings and claims have been issued by a New York based attorney who often works with celebrity photographers.

Stecklow’s chat occurred during his interview with The Mail Online.

There, he agreed that Prince Harry ‘understandably’ has qualms with paparazzi, given Diana’s death.

He was also quoted saying, “Removing the royalty from the equation, it is understandable that a man who lost his mother to an auto accident involving paparazzi would be very concerned about being the subject of what he believes to be similar conduct.’

So “If the online video is the extent of the accident they are concerned about, it does not seem to rise to any level of criminal conduct.”

“Photographers engaged in news-gathering efforts of celebrities are protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.”

These admissions and claims have come after New York lawyer Matthew Leish echoed similar sentiments and warned, “If Harry has video showing a high speed chase then that might change things.”

Before signing off he also warned, “There is no right to privacy in a taxi and New York does not recognize claims for invasion of privacy.”

