Friday May 19, 2023
Ben Affleck tired of Jennifer Lopez 'diva demands', wants to 'slow down'

Friday May 19, 2023

Ben Affleck is reportedly getting tired of his lady love Jennifer Lopez.

A source close to the couple reveals the actor is not able to cope up with the songstress's approach to life.

The insider tells The Sun that Ben is unable to handle his wife's "diva demands" as they strive to expand their empire.

The 'Batman' star "wants to slow down" whereas JLo is more business-focused and "all-or-nothing".

They added: "This will undoubtedly create tension as Jen prepares to make Unstoppable, which Ben’s new company Artists Equity is financing and producing."

Meanwhile, JLo is head over heels in love with her husband.

Revisiting her album This Is Me..Then, the singer admitted that Ben is the love of her life.

“Twenty years ago I fell in love with the love of my life. I was working on an album and it was called This Is Me… Then. It was all about capturing that moment in time. Now the most amazing, incredible, unbelievable thing has happened. The reason we’re here is because I want to capture this moment in time because it is even better than the first time.”

