 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry felt 'sick' when William blamed absence on Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

Prince Harry admits he was greatly disappointed with Prince William ahead of his wedding.

The Duke of Sussex, who married Meghan Markle in 2018, requested his elder brother to join him to see the crowd ahead of the big day.

However, the Duke admits William blatantly refused support, replying with a four word excuse: "Kate and the kids."

When Harry insisted his brother to join him and reminded his own support when William tied the knot in 2011, his elder brother passed on a remark that drove the Duke 'sick.k

Harry claims the Prince of Wales said: "Why are you even saying hello to the crowds, Harold?"

To which Harry in response admitted in the book: "I felt sick about it."

Elsewhere in his book, the Duke of Sussex admits that he was never Prince William's best man.

“The public had been told that I was to be best man, but that was a bare-faced lie,” he writes. “The public expected me to be the best man, and thus, the palace saw no choice but to say that I was. In truth, Willy didn’t want me giving a best man speech. He didn’t think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate."

More From Entertainment:

Charlize Theron showers praises on Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier

Charlize Theron showers praises on Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier

Ben Affleck tired of Jennifer Lopez 'diva demands', wants to 'slow down' video

Ben Affleck tired of Jennifer Lopez 'diva demands', wants to 'slow down'
Taylor Lautner revisits Twilight fame, ‘only fond memories’ now

Taylor Lautner revisits Twilight fame, ‘only fond memories’ now
Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival

Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival
Jimmie Allen publicly apologizes to wife amid sexual assault allegations

Jimmie Allen publicly apologizes to wife amid sexual assault allegations

Rita Ora reveals her fitness routine, 'I'm working on form, posture, strength'

Rita Ora reveals her fitness routine, 'I'm working on form, posture, strength'
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stun at Cannes after receiving average film reviews

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stun at Cannes after receiving average film reviews
Sean Penn criticises Hollywood producers and advocates for WGA strike at Cannes

Sean Penn criticises Hollywood producers and advocates for WGA strike at Cannes
I was harshly judged as a child: Miley Cyrus on past controversies

I was harshly judged as a child: Miley Cyrus on past controversies
Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show

Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show
John Cena breaks his silence on public feud with Dwayne Johnson

John Cena breaks his silence on public feud with Dwayne Johnson
Britney Spears hits out at tabloid news outlet, calling it 'trashiest news channel'

Britney Spears hits out at tabloid news outlet, calling it 'trashiest news channel'