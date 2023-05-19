 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard looks happy while Johnny Depp enjoys successful premiere of new film

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

She was also seen posing for photos with fans as she chatted with them
She was also seen posing for photos with fans as she chatted with them

Polarizing actress Amber Heard seems to be enjoying her new life in Madrid as she was seen strolling around as Johnny Depp premiered his film at Cannes Festival. After his controversial invitation to the event, he received a seven-minute standing ovation.

The 37-year-old actress was seen in the Spanish city where she resides with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige as she chatted with her friends, looking joyful.

Her outing came after her ex-husband posed at the 76th rendition of the film festival to debut his new film Jeanne du Barry where he was welcomed as an industry veteran paired with a standing ovation.

After their long-running and highly publicized legal battle over a defamation case that Depp took up against his former spouse, it seems the actress is doing her best to move on. She was also seen posing for photos with fans as she chatted with them.

Depp on the other hand, who plays the role of King Louis XV, made his entrance to the event with the film’s director Maïwenn and signed autographs for his fans. 

More From Entertainment:

Police to request arrest warrant for ‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In

Police to request arrest warrant for ‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In
Viola Davis confronts Hollywood's dearth of roles for black women over 50

Viola Davis confronts Hollywood's dearth of roles for black women over 50
Nam Joo Hyuk from ‘Start-Up’ ends his military training

Nam Joo Hyuk from ‘Start-Up’ ends his military training
Sean Penn voices support for Hollywood writers

Sean Penn voices support for Hollywood writers

Stormzy finds himself stuck between two cars in new awkward photos

Stormzy finds himself stuck between two cars in new awkward photos
Charlize Theron showers praises on Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier

Charlize Theron showers praises on Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier

Prince Harry felt 'sick' when William blamed absence on Kate Middleton video

Prince Harry felt 'sick' when William blamed absence on Kate Middleton
Ben Affleck tired of Jennifer Lopez 'diva demands', wants to 'slow down' video

Ben Affleck tired of Jennifer Lopez 'diva demands', wants to 'slow down'
Taylor Lautner revisits Twilight fame, ‘only fond memories’ now

Taylor Lautner revisits Twilight fame, ‘only fond memories’ now
Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival

Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival
Jimmie Allen publicly apologizes to wife amid sexual assault allegations

Jimmie Allen publicly apologizes to wife amid sexual assault allegations

Rita Ora reveals her fitness routine, 'I'm working on form, posture, strength'

Rita Ora reveals her fitness routine, 'I'm working on form, posture, strength'