Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again making headlines after claiming that their lives were put at risk by paparazzi photographers during a car chase in New York.

The incident happened just days before their wedding anniversary.

An article published in The Telegraph on Friday on the fifth wedding anniversary of the couple, it was said that the couple seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage.

In the article titled "The Sussexes are frazzled, fraught and lacking romance – like any couple with young kids," British journalist Camilla Tominey wrote the Duke and Duchess of Sussex proved their doubters wrong by keeping their marriage intact.

She said at the time of their wedding household staff weren’t entirely confident the relationship would go the distance – “no one could see it lasting longer than three years”.

She added, "Yet as the couple celebrate their “wood” anniversary, Harry and Meghan have proved their doubters wrong."

"Five years after their wedding, the omens are bad as Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions," the journalist wrote.

"Such is their independence from each other that the owner of a leading hotel chain in Montecito recently told The Telegraph they have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own," the article read.

The article came two days after the couple got involved in what they said a catastrophic car chase in New York.

Harry's spokesperson , he was accompanied his wife Meghan and mother-in-law Doria Ragland when the incident occurred.

The spokesperson said they were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers after attending an awards ceremony in New York.

The incident involved "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" in half a dozen cars with blacked out windows, driving dangerously and putting the lives of the couple and Doria Ragland in danger, the spokesperson said.