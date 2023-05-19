 
Police to request arrest warrant for ‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In

He was being investigated for the use of propofol which they suspect he had been abusing for a long time
The authorities will reportedly request an arrest warrant for popular Korean actor Yoo Ah In. He has been in the middle of a long-running case for illegal drug use for a couple of months now.

According to a report provided by Ilgan Sports, the drug crime investigation unit from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will be formally requesting an arrest warrant for the star today, May 19th.

The reason for the warrant request is that the actor was repeatedly denying the allegations made against him despite the test results confirming his illegal use of drugs such as Propofol and Maerijuana and they fear that he will attempt to get rid of the evidence.

Previously, he attended another investigation where he revealed where he had received the marijuana. He is under investigation for a total of five drugs including Propofol, Cocaine, Ketamine, Marijuana and zolpidem.

He was initially only being investigated for the use of propofol which they suspect he had been abusing for a long time. However, after giving a urine and hair sample, he ended up testing positive for not only Propofol but four other drugs as well.

