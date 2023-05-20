 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Harrison Ford teases 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford teases 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford ensures fans are hyped up for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"It felt good. It felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. I feel confident that we're going to knock their socks off," the veteran star said.

The 80-year-old actor also joked, "Preparation was not really necessary," for the fifth installment.

Meanwhile, James Mangold has replaced Steven Spielberg to helm the last chapter.

"We love Indiana Jones because we love movies," Mangold says in the new video as clips from the previous movies play. "We love the cause and effect, we love the tripwire of events," adding, "All these pieces fit together to make the lightning in a bottle of an Indiana Jones film."

"But also," he adds, "it just fits Harrison like a glove."

Further, as Indy's goddaughter Helena, Phoebe Waller-Bridge added, "It's filled with awe, excitement, and danger. And they've completely captured that."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will open in theaters on June 30.

