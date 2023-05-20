Rishi Sunak says cars in NYC are not 'priority' after Meghan Markle chase

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK, is sharing his opinion on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's NYC char chase.



Speaking to BBC in a recent chat, Sunak insinuated that he does not prioritize the incident in his list of emergencies.

“Cars in New York are not really my priority or my responsibility,” he told BBC.

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were chased by a number of paparazzi for 'two hours' upon their return from the NYC Gala.

"What is my priority and responsibility is people’s safety at home,” Sunak said. “That’s why we put more police officers on the street and are giving them the powers they need to keep us safe.”

Speaking Prince Harry's spokesperson said: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."

