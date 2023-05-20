 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity?

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez used to message the Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy while looking for a “side fling” even though he was engaged to the Shotgun Wedding star.

During an appearance on Pillows and Beer podcast, LeCroy, 34, revealed that the former baseball player, 47, slid into her DMs on Instagram in 2020.

LeCroy shared with Austen Kroll that A-Rod wanted her to become his “side chick” even though he was engaged to J.Lo, 53, at the time.

She told the host that she initially thought she was “being (expletive) catfished” when he first messaged her on her social media three years ago. 

LeCroy recalled thinking at the time, “The dude who's dating [Lopez] is not in my DMs right now.”

The TV personality claimed that she was very clear with Rodriguez since the beginning that she would not become his “side chick” as he was in a committed relationship with Lopez.

“I said, ‘If you're looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn't gonna be me’ - I'm wifey material,” LeCroy shared.

She went on to share that Rodriguez approached her first to talk about fitness and the conversation then shifted to gym facilities in her area which were open during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Kroll, whom LeCroy was dating when Rodriguez was making advances to her, said, “You were like, ‘This (expletive) FaceTimed me three or four times today.’”

“And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn't answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I'm not at your beck and call,’” he added.

LeCroy further revealed that A-Rod even asked her to fly with him to Miami, an invitation she declined multiple times.

“People still don't believe me - I swear to God, I've never, ever seen that person' in person,” LeCroy said.

Speculations about A-Rod and LeCroy romance were leaked in 2021 and shortly after that, the athlete and Lopez called off their engagement.

“He contacted me - and yes, we DMed - but other than that, there was nothing,” LeCroy said. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a (expletive) liar and I will stand up for that.”


More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'
Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos

Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos
Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras
Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer

Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer
Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ director sings praises of Jack Harlow’s acting

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ director sings praises of Jack Harlow’s acting
Kim Kardashian on pursuit of finding her ‘forever partner’ amid Tom Brady dating rumours video

Kim Kardashian on pursuit of finding her ‘forever partner’ amid Tom Brady dating rumours

Jay-Z, Beyoncé splashes $200M on house, leaving fans aghast

Jay-Z, Beyoncé splashes $200M on house, leaving fans aghast

Jimmy Kimmel sacked from ABC's late-night show?

Jimmy Kimmel sacked from ABC's late-night show?
Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel TikTok comment

Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel TikTok comment
Harrison Ford teases 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Harrison Ford teases 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
Taylor Swift's concert causes local traffic woes

Taylor Swift's concert causes local traffic woes