Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity?

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez used to message the Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy while looking for a “side fling” even though he was engaged to the Shotgun Wedding star.

During an appearance on Pillows and Beer podcast, LeCroy, 34, revealed that the former baseball player, 47, slid into her DMs on Instagram in 2020.

LeCroy shared with Austen Kroll that A-Rod wanted her to become his “side chick” even though he was engaged to J.Lo, 53, at the time.

She told the host that she initially thought she was “being (expletive) catfished” when he first messaged her on her social media three years ago.

LeCroy recalled thinking at the time, “The dude who's dating [Lopez] is not in my DMs right now.”

The TV personality claimed that she was very clear with Rodriguez since the beginning that she would not become his “side chick” as he was in a committed relationship with Lopez.

“I said, ‘If you're looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn't gonna be me’ - I'm wifey material,” LeCroy shared.

She went on to share that Rodriguez approached her first to talk about fitness and the conversation then shifted to gym facilities in her area which were open during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Kroll, whom LeCroy was dating when Rodriguez was making advances to her, said, “You were like, ‘This (expletive) FaceTimed me three or four times today.’”

“And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn't answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, ‘I'm not at your beck and call,’” he added.

LeCroy further revealed that A-Rod even asked her to fly with him to Miami, an invitation she declined multiple times.

“People still don't believe me - I swear to God, I've never, ever seen that person' in person,” LeCroy said.

Speculations about A-Rod and LeCroy romance were leaked in 2021 and shortly after that, the athlete and Lopez called off their engagement.

“He contacted me - and yes, we DMed - but other than that, there was nothing,” LeCroy said. “I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a (expletive) liar and I will stand up for that.”



