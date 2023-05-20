 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blake Shelton credit Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘She's everything’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Blake Shelton credit Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘Shes everything’
Blake Shelton credit Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘She's everything’

Blake Shelton has just been honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and none other than Gwen Stefani tagged along for the momentous occasion.

Apart from his wife Stefani, Shelton was also celebrated by his former co-stars from The Voice, Carson Daly, as well as Adam Levine.

Following the entire ceremony, Shelton wore his heart on his sleeve with Fox News Digital.

There, he gushed, not on himself, but on his wife Stefani who ‘means so much’.

At the time, the country singer was even quoted saying, “Well, nothing's official to me unless Gwen is a part of it.”

“Wouldn't have felt right, in fact,” he admitted when explaining how ‘empty’ the Walk of Fame moment would have felt without her.

“I probably would have made sure and searched around and found a day, if she couldn't have been here today,” he said “to be sure we did it on a day where she could at least be here and be with me, because things just aren't fun unless she's a part of it.”

In the midst of his same speech the singer also admitted that Gwen was ‘always the end goal’ and “I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen.”

Thus, getting a star on the Walk of Fame “is just the icing on the cake," and she will always be “the greatest thing that's happened along this journey.”

Even Stefani’s kids Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale, came to support their step dad.

For those unversed, Stefani was previously with ex Gavin Rossdale, and shares all three kids with him.

Even Stefani stepped up to offer her thoughts on Shelton, and told the outlet, “Blake, you are a rare human being, and for all the success you have had in your life, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music.”

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'
Cate Blanchett shares her first-time experience at Cannes as ‘a nobody’

Cate Blanchett shares her first-time experience at Cannes as ‘a nobody’
Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity? video

Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity?
Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos

Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos
Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras
Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer

Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer
Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ director sings praises of Jack Harlow’s acting

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ director sings praises of Jack Harlow’s acting
Kim Kardashian on pursuit of finding her ‘forever partner’ amid Tom Brady dating rumours video

Kim Kardashian on pursuit of finding her ‘forever partner’ amid Tom Brady dating rumours

Jay-Z, Beyoncé splashes $200M on house, leaving fans aghast

Jay-Z, Beyoncé splashes $200M on house, leaving fans aghast

Jimmy Kimmel sacked from ABC's late-night show?

Jimmy Kimmel sacked from ABC's late-night show?
Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel TikTok comment

Justin Timberlake reacts to Jessica Biel TikTok comment