Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
Bethenny Frankel says Meghan Markle should ‘just be a housewife’

Bethenny Frankel got candid about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘car chase’ that occurred in New York, in an Instagram video on Friday, May 19th, 2023, via Us Weekly.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, shared that she often talks about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because she thinks they “are right.”

However, she explained that the recent events of the car chase have led her to contemplate. “I start reading what people are saying and the news and you can’t believe that it is real.”

She suggested to the Suits alum, 41, that she “needs to get on the Housewives. Just be a Housewife. Lean in and be infamous. It is not going that great. You alienated your base of fans.”

Frankel also added that her opinion of Meghan has changed since she stepped down with Prince Harry from their senior royal roles in 2020.

“I was Team Meghan. I was so excited — it was a woman of the people marrying into royalty. I watched the wedding,” the reality star continued.

“Then they left and I talked about [their tell-all interview in 2021] and came close to cancellation. So, everyone is just catching up to me several years later. I got destroyed and lost business deals. It wasn’t that fun. So, now this is happening, but it is hard to believe it is happening.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were also joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were reportedly involved in a two-hour long car chase with ‘highly aggressive paparazzi,’ as they were making their way back to a friend’s private residence on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

