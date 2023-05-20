 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defying security detail caused ‘car chase’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claim that the they were involved in a ‘catastrophic’ car chase by ‘highly aggressive paparazzi,’ as they were making their way back on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

However, new reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a decision to walk out in front of the photographers much to the dismay of their security.

According to Page Six, the couple’s security was being led by a former member of Barack Obama’s Secret Service detail known as “the king of the back exits” for his ability to quietly get celebrities out of high-profile situations.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan, who were accompanied by Chris Sanchez, a renowned ex-Secret Serviceman, decided to do things differently as they left the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday night.

A source close to the Sussexes told the outlet the couple decided to walk out the back of the ballroom around 10 p.m. because they wanted to give waiting photographers a shot of them.

“Harry and Meghan were willing to give everyone those shots when they left the event, that was not the problem, but they were tailed from that point on,” the source told the outlet.

Their rep, Ashley Hansen, told the New York Times on Friday that the images captured were “some of the most beautiful images of the evening.”

The couple, however, did not stop to pose. Photographs show an initially smiling Harry leading his wife by the hand, with his expression then turning to a scowl. Finally, a large group of security blocked photographers trying to photograph them getting into their waiting SUV.

More From Royals:

Bethenny Frankel says Meghan Markle should ‘just be a housewife’ video

Bethenny Frankel says Meghan Markle should ‘just be a housewife’
Rishi Sunak says cars in NYC are not 'priority' after Meghan Markle chase video

Rishi Sunak says cars in NYC are not 'priority' after Meghan Markle chase
Prince Eugenie new baby will thrive under Royal Family 'pressure': Astrologer video

Prince Eugenie new baby will thrive under Royal Family 'pressure': Astrologer
Harry and William's uncle remains loyal to royals despite coronation snub

Harry and William's uncle remains loyal to royals despite coronation snub

'Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions'

'Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions'

Meghan Markle, Harry lauded for '5 years of fortitude' by close friend video

Meghan Markle, Harry lauded for '5 years of fortitude' by close friend
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry photographer did not believe he was chosen one video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry photographer did not believe he was chosen one
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘stunt’?: 'Absurd from word one' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘stunt’?: 'Absurd from word one'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t expect anything but’ King Charles’ silence

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t expect anything but’ King Charles’ silence
Prince Harry ‘lost Diana under similar circumstances: ‘Seeking court time’

Prince Harry ‘lost Diana under similar circumstances: ‘Seeking court time’
Kate Middleton shares rare video message amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s car chase claims

Kate Middleton shares rare video message amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s car chase claims
Charity asks Meghan to let Archie and Lilibet meet King Charles and Thomas Markle video

Charity asks Meghan to let Archie and Lilibet meet King Charles and Thomas Markle